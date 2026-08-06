Thursday, August 6, 2026

Arrrrgust Arrrgs IV

Yes, I know what anniversary it is.

Not going there this time.

Memetime:







 










Even his autopen wanted to skip this one...







Worry not...a super El Nino winter ain't far off...

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

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