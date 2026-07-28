Tuesday, July 28, 2026

July If You're A Dem XX

And they went national news proclaiming it too.

Memetime:







Next, how a party goes full blown cancer:






Yup...democraps.






If the candidate responds "yes", they look the other way and hope no one notices... 

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

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