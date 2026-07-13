Monday, July 13, 2026

July If You're A Dem VII

Pretty much.

Memetime:










 








The next photo might answer the question h'yar...






I'll second that.

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

1 Comments:

Blogger Sandee said...

I love them all. We're on the same page.

Have a fabulous day and week, my friend. My best to Seymour. ♥

13 July, 2026 09:43  

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