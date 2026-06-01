Monday, June 1, 2026

Time For June To Bugz Dems

Yup...time to bugz dems.

Memetime:


As true as anything ever said, printed or posted.




Commierado is in deep dung with the democraps there.
AOC hasn't got the IQ of a bottle cap. It's vastly less.




Mr. Potato Head has severely downgraded.

Clint Eastwood was right.





LMAO...let the June bugz begin! 

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 04:59

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