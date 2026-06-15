Monday, June 15, 2026

The Ides of June Buggery

Granny's ready!

Memetime:







Shitcago loses twice.

 





Sydney vs Farquad...



Indeed...

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

1 Comments:

Blogger Sandee said...

We are so on the same page. Love the first one the very best. That's me.

Have a fabulous day and week, Mike. My best to Seymour. ♥

15 June, 2026 09:16  

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