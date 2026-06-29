Monday, June 29, 2026

Dem June Buggers Not Liking Next Month

That'd be the way of it even today.

Memetime:







 






Yeah...so?






That's the obola legacy.

Labels:

posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

1 Comments:

Blogger Sandee said...

All are spot on. We're on the same page.

Have a fabulous day and week, Mike. My best to Seymour. ♥

29 June, 2026 07:50  

Post a Comment

<< Home