Monday, May 4, 2026

The "Maydays" Fill The Air...

Democraps reveal an up and coming even dumber version of The Spew...

Memewhile:












When President Lincoln unknowingly swore in maligNANCY...







That was some serious over LMAO...

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

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