Sunday, May 17, 2026

No Rest For The Maydays

True in every element.

Memewhile:








His kind of stupidity is mindlessly embraced.







 








So goes the zero IQs in Demtard Land...

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

1 Comments:

Blogger Sandee said...

There are so many idiots. So many.

Have a fabulous day and week, Mike. My best to Seymour. ♥

17 May, 2026 08:27  

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