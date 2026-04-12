Sunday, April 12, 2026

Dem Fools...Abject Fools

Yup. Never mind.

Memewhile:








 






That must have been a hoot...









Yeah, my last "first date" with what turned out to be a liberal was a short cup of coffee and mutually-agree-to quick parting.

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

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