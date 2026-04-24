Friday, April 24, 2026

Dem Fools Ever More Foolish

And that goes for their complicit mediocres as well.

Memetime:

Coked and meth'd up sharks in the Carrib...







Ain't that the truth...














The Spice Ghouls of 2026...fools all.

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

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