Tuesday, March 17, 2026

An Irishman Walks OUT Of A Bar

Never trust a drunk leprechaun with a light beer or saber...

Memewhile:





















The Great "Equator" and her new hat:
Doo daa, doo daa...





We don't call 'em demtards for nothing...

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

1 Comments:

Blogger Sandee said...

I love all of these and especially the Presidents day one. Brilliant.

Have a fabulous day and week, Mike. My best to Seymour. ♥

17 March, 2026 08:44  

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