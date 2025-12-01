Until December 26, every post -- spaced about every four days or so -- with be Christmas themed. Because I think lots of folks like it that way. Frankly I do. I didn't used to. For a time, Christmas lost much allure with me.

Now that I'm in the twilight years, I think remembering the better times and feelings of the holiday are worth revisiting. So that's what I'll be doing for the balance of this month, at least through December 25.

After that...back to the shenanigans.

Memewhile:

A sorta oldie but still amusing...A good wish.May you all enjoy the upcoming posts for December. Like I said, the regular shenanigans return December 26.

