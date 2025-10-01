Wednesday, October 1, 2025

ACKtober Starts With A Dem Meltdown

Dem Land is in a tither.

Memetime:







Meantime while the democrap shutdown of government gets underway, dems are having fits over...sombreros...









It is absolutely hilarious to witness...




Yup...welcome to ACKtober.

posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

1 Comments:

Blogger Sandee said...

The left went off the rails long ago and I'm not sure they will ever get back on track. Bat shit crazy.

Have a fabulous day and rest of the week, Mike. My best to Seymour. ♥

01 October, 2025 08:57  

