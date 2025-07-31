Thursday, July 31, 2025

Dems, Ju-ly About To Give Way To ARRRGust For Dems

A very nice change indeed.

Memetime:


Oh do it, Melania...









Anyone tell Tay Tay about this?




The Florida Alcatraz will be sumpin'... 




And that's zero IQ...









How they all look the same...
Uh huh...

Labels:

posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home