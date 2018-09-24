A Little Moron Postal Scams
Apparently, some scammers don't seem to.
But they think they do:
United State Postal Service
Post Office421 8TH AVE
NEW YORK, NY 10001-9998
Attention Beneficiary.
This is POST OFFICE Courier Delivery Company of United State Of America,The management of this company, wishes to inform you that, we received a parcel containing an ATM Master Card valued $10.5 million USD with some vital documents attached on it, for safety delivery to your home address in your country, within' the next 48 hrs as soon as we hear back from you. This is (payment office ) I am directed to inform you that Your payment verification and confirmations is OK.
This parcel was brought to us this morning by the ATM Card payment office/United Nation(U.N) as your inheritance approved fund to be delivered to your residential home address without any delay, so kindly reconfirm the below information, to avoid delivery your ATM Master Card to a wrong hand.
Full names..............
Parcel owner address...........
Tel...............
Scan Copy of Your International Passport Or Driver's License. We will register your package and send you the tracking numbers before we proceed for safety delivery of your package as soon as you reconfirm the required information's for safety delivery, POST OFFICE is one of the world's great success stories, the start-up that revolutionized the delivery of packages and information. In the past 30 years, we've grown up and grown into a diverse family of companies as POST OFFICE that's bigger, stronger, better than ever.
Waiting to read your e-mail on this Email ID Which is : (unitedstatepostalservice126@yahoo.com) for immediate delivery of your long awaited fund.
Yours affectionately.
Mr Jerry Allen
"Yours affectionately"?
Oooooooookayyyyyy.
Well...in this edit, the USPS has competition. And it annoys them:
